Council's latest funding round aims to boost local events - QLDC

Tuesday, 5 April, 2022 - 17:38

Applications are open for Queenstown Lakes District Council’s (QLDC) annual Events Fund.

The fund aims to support a balanced portfolio of new and returning sporting, community and cultural events both for local residents to enjoy and also to promote the district to visitors. In turn this will help boost the district’s economy and enrich the local experience for its diverse community.

QLDC Relationship Manager Arts and Events Jan Maxwell said the grants will go some way to helping the district’s events industry recover from the effects of the pandemic.

"Obviously the past couple of years have been extremely tough with many events having to cancel or adapt to meet the necessary restrictions. We’re looking forward to supporting organisers keen to wow audiences and participants as these restrictions ease for Kiwis and our international borders reopen," she said.

Ms Maxwell said there continued to be a focus on sustainability in the application criteria.

"We’re particularly keen to see how organisers are addressing issues of waste minimisation and reducing the overall environmental impact of their events."

Applications close at 5.00pm on Friday 29 April and will then be reviewed by a panel of Councillors before this year’s recipients are announced in July.

Full information on the funding criteria, key dates and how to apply is available on the Council’s website at https://www.qldc.govt.nz/community/community-funding