Gallagher Aquatic Centre welcomes swimmers back - Hamilton City Council

Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 - 12:33

Hamilton City Council is getting ready to welcome Hamiltonians back to Gallagher Aquatic Centre on Monday 11 April following a closure brought on by COVID related staff shortages.

Council’s Aquatic Director Liz Cann is proud of the team for the way they have managed the situation brought on by the spread of Omicron.

"Our team have done an amazing job, keeping our most used facility, Waterworld, open for Hamiltonians to enjoy," she says. "The period of extreme staff shortages was a rough wave to ride, but we’re looking forward to welcoming Hamiltonians back to the pool."

While we are reopening with our normal operating hours, we are still dealing with a staff shortage. Our class timetables at both Waterworld and Gallagher Aquatic Centre will run on a reduced schedule until 29 May while our team recovers, and new staff are recruited and trained. This is to make sure that we can continue to provide the highest quality classes with enthusiastic, energetic well-trained instructors and leaders.

Our Learn to Swim classes will resume at Gallagher Aquatic Centre on Monday 2 May, with water safety classes being held at Waterworld over the school holidays. More information can be found on the Hamilton Pools website and on our social media channels.

