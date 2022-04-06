Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grant opens soon - Horizons RC

Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 - 13:51

Applications for Horizons Regional Council’s Kanorau Koiora Taketake - Indigenous Biodiversity Community Grants open on 11 April 2022.

These grants are open to iwi, hapÅ« and community groups that have projects with outcomes to protect and enhance indigenous biodiversity, support connections between nature and people and the continuation of mÄturanga MÄori (MÄori knowledge).

Horizons councillor Fiona Gordon, a member of the committee who awards the grants, says the Council’s vision is to support projects that improve and restore biodiversity.

"We would like to empower our communities to be part of ensuring our region’s ecosystems are healthy and vibrant," says Ms Gordon.

"This can be done in a number of ways, and we have a keen interest in long-term projects that include regenerating and protecting indigenous biodiversity, plus incorporate mÄtauranga mÄori.

"The grants are a great opportunity for groups to tap into resourcing and support to kick start an idea or boost the impact of a project they already have underway."

Cr Gordon says Horizons hopes to see a range of applications from across the region.

"Last year the calibre of applications was really high with 21 grants awarded to a diverse range of community projects. These included restoration of wetland and dunes areas, expansions of mÄtauranga MÄori within the community, predator control and planting programmes.

"Each of these initiatives are making a real difference, so the more projects Horizons can support the better - for biodiversity and our community. This year we have $240,000 available and applications are open until 1pm 9 May 2022."

Cr Gordon says Horizons also has other community grant funding currently available that focusses on climate change.

"For any groups who have projects that look to build community or environmental resilience to the effects of climate change, I encourage them to take note of the inaugural PÅ«tea Hapori Urupare Ähuarangi - Community Climate Response Fund which is open until 31 May 2022."

For more information and to apply for these funding opportunities, visit Horizons’ website www.horizons.govt.nz.