Wednesday, 6 April, 2022 - 15:53

Now’s the time to consider if you, a friend or whaanau member could stand to be one of Kirikiriroa Hamilton’s leaders in this year’s local government elections.

Kia ora Kirikiriroa, could you be our next leader?

Hamilton City Council is urging people to start thinking about putting their hand up for a seat at the Council table.

If you’re a New Zealand resident, enrolled on the electoral roll, and you’re passionate about improving the wellbeing of Hamiltonians, this is when you should be seriously thinking about it.

To help you prepare, check out the key information on yourcityelections.co.nz

Nominations for candidates open in July, but preparation should begin much earlier "because it’s a really big gig", said Council Chief Executive Lance Vervoort.

"Councillors’ decisions have a huge impact on our residents. You’ll be the leaders of our city, people will look to you for advice and guidance, and our city deserves the best.

"Now is the time to look deep into what Council does - listen in to one of our Council meetings, check out our Long-Term Plan and learn - you’ll find good stuff.

"It’s an exciting time in Council. Hamilton’s growing at great knots, which means we’re facing some great opportunities and interesting challenges.

"There’s so much happening, from planning our roads and cycleways and housing, through to critical infrastructure projects and how we respond to climate change. As a councillor, you’ll be guiding our city through all of this and making sure we’re sustainable for future generations to come."

In total there will be 15 seats up for grabs-, with two seats being introduced in the new Maaori Ward, including the position of Mayor.

Candidates can choose to stand in the Maaori Ward or one of Hamilton’s General Wards - East and West. Although councillors are elected from their respective wards, it’s their duty to represent the interest of the city as a whole.

Ticks will be given the flick this election, with the introduction of the Single Transferrable Vote (STV) system. This means that voters will rank candidates (1,2,3), rather than ticking boxes as they have done previously.

So, what skills does a councillor need?

There’re no special qualifications or experience required to stand for Council. Councillors can come with a wide range of skillsets - which is awesome - but there is particular expertise that makes an effective councillor:

Communication / Whakawhiti korero

You’ll be the voice and representative of the people of Hamilton. You’ll need to speak publicly in meetings, events, and with media, and clearly articulate your opinion on issues facing Hamilton.

Decision-making and strategy / Te whakatau me te rautaki

Helping to run a city is a juggling act and you’ll need a clear head and an open mind. You’ll consider the differing and important needs of our community and understand the wider impacts of the decisions you make at Council.

Decisions vary from a street naming policy, how to increase nature in the city, and setting the 10-year strategy for the city. Councillors make decisions based on information, advice and recommendations from Council staff, so understanding how Council plan and pay for everything is important.

Collaboration / Mahitahi

As wonderful as Hamilton is, we can’t work alone. You’ll need to focus on relationships and building partnerships. Your political influence goes beyond the city’s boundary - how you represent Hamilton with local and national partners is pivotal.

Learning / Ako

You’ll need to be aware of the key issues facing our great river city now and continue learning as the city evolves. You’ll understand more about what makes Hamilton tick, and the different communities that make the city special.

There’s a large reading component to help you prepare for Council meetings too, where you’ll pick up plenty of Council-specific jargon and processes you’ll grow fond of overtime.

Passion / Ngaakaunui

As with any job, you should be enthusiastic about it! If you’re active in your community, a parent or passionate citizen, or just love the tron, think about standing for your city and shaping the future of Hamilton.

So, do you have what it takes to stand for Council and lead Hamilton into the future?