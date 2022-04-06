Determination of Kapiti Coast District Council representation arrangements

|
The Local Government Commission has completed its determination of the representation arrangements for Kapiti Coast District Council, to apply for the election to be held on 8 October 2022.
A copy of the determination can be found on the Commission’s website at this link - https://www.lgc.govt.nz/representation-reviews/current-determinations/
