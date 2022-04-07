The New Zealand Herald undergoes 'exciting refresh'

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 09:34

New Zealand’s best read- and biggest selling daily newspaper, The New Zealand Herald, is undergoing an exciting new refresh, providing its readers with an even better experience whilst they enjoy their daily fix of premium news, sport and entertainment.

From Monday 11 April, the weekday Herald will boast a bigger and better sports section, and sports fans will rejoice as it returns to its natural home - the back page. Extra sports pages are being added and there will be increased coverage of women's and youth sport, while every day will feature a specialist analysis piece from one of the Herald’s top sport writers.

Those who revel in business news will enjoy an extra four pages of comprehensive business, investment and economic news every Monday courtesy of specialist business news website BusinessDesk.

Crossword and puzzle aficionados can also rejoice, with an extra two pages of brainteasers and diversions for them to enjoy each Thursday. The beloved back page crossword and daily quiz will have a new home alongside them, in dedicated entertainment pages. Furthermore, in celebration of popular column Sideswipe’s upcoming 20th birthday, it’s being brought to the front of the book, on page two.

Entertainment lovers will enjoy new features and interviews in weekly entertainment pull out, TimeOut, whilst popular weekday staples Travel and Viva will continue to provide the aspirational - as well as practical - editorial that readers know and love.

NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness says the changes will ensure an even better reader experience for subscribers, while also including new additions in much-loved sections of the weekday publication.

"As the world reopens following several years of disruption due to Covid we’re really pleased to be able to undertake this refresh and treat our readers to something new and different," he says.

"We’re so excited to celebrate the return of sport as it resumes its natural habitat on the back page, as well as sending our top journalists to cover all the major events that excite Kiwi fans. We’ll take our audience to the Commonwealth Games, pitch-side with the All Whites on their journey to the World Cup, and on tour with the All Blacks. As well as providing more analysis of major events, we're committed to expanding our coverage of women's sport.

"As well as the premium business content our team at the Herald currently delivers, we are happy to be able to offer our readers the Best of BusinessDesk on a Monday. The section will include business insights, commentary and in depth analysis from some of the country’s most esteemed business journalists such as Brian Gaynor, 2021 Voyagers Media Award Columnist of the Year Pattrick Smellie, NZ Shareholders Association business journalist of the year Jenny Ruth, financial advice guru Frances Cook, and more," Kirkness said.