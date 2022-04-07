Celebrating World Health Day with a balanced diet - Silver Fern Farms

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 12:16

Silver Fern Farms celebrates World Health Day, which is designed to draw attention to global health and wellbeing, by highlighting the array of nutrients essential for wellbeing that are found in lean red meat.

Recent studies from around the globe to determine the health impacts of eating lean red meat have found some dietary advice is too restrictive, with people missing out on the many benefits of lean red meat.

Lean red meat contains many nutrients that are critical for health and wellbeing, including iron, protein, amino acids, Vitamin B12, Zinc, B Vitamins and Vitamin D.

Silver Fern Farms Country Manager Jonathan Toomer says many Kiwis have taken steps to significantly reduce red meat from their diet, without drawing distinctions between high-quality lean red meats and processed red meats or portion sizing.

"At Silver Fern Farms our meat is 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised. We pride ourselves on our carefully selected cuts of high-quality, lean beef, venison and lamb. The focus needs to be on balance and understanding how to incorporate lean red meat into a healthy diet. The World Cancer Research Fund recommends three portions of lean red meat a week with a combined weight of 350 - 500grams once it’s been cooked, served with lots of vegetables, fruit and other unrefined food for a healthy diet," says Toomer.

To put this to the test, Silver Fern Farms engaged New Zealand nutritionist, Dr Kelly Dale, to carry out a 12-week case study which included four different types of participants - a female athlete, a working professional woman with a low-carb-diet, a family and an older couple.

The participants were asked to swap-out three of their usual meals a week for meals containing lean red meat from Silver Fern Farms’ range of venison, beef and lamb. They were given meal plans and recipes that fitted in with their different lifestyles and blood tests were taken at the beginning and end of the trial to measure key health indicators, including cholesterol.

Dr Dale said there was great feedback from the participants who were pleased with the results of the case study.

"The athlete loved being able to support her recovery with complete proteins from real food and was pleased to see how eating lean red meat helped to meet her nutritional needs. Our low-carb participant found it easy to stick to her diet by adding good quality, lean red meat to the mix and was happy with her results. And the parents of the young family were delighted to see their cholesterol levels improve during the 12-week case study."

World Health Day is a reminder for us all to step back and take stock of our lifestyles. This research highlights the nutritional benefit of lean red meat and the positive impacts that it has on health and wellbeing when eaten in moderation.