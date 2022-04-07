Environment Court issues decision on Appeals against Mangawhai Central PPC

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 15:32

The Environment Court has given the green light to Mangawhai Central’s Private Plan Change 78 (PPC 78) to the Kaipara District Plan. Last year Mangawhai Matters Incorporated and Clive Boonham filed appeals to the Environment Court against the Council Decisions on PPC 78, which sets the parameters for the development of 130 hectares of land off Molesworth Drive, Mangawhai

Through a series of mediation meetings and direct discussions, parties to the Mangawhai Matters Appeal (including Council) were able to reach agreement on this Appeal without going to court.

The Parties worked with Mr Boonham to refine his appeal to a number of requests for additional policies and changes to rules, with particular focus on wastewater infrastructure capacity and funding. The Judge decided this ‘on the papers’, which means without a court hearing.

Mayor, Dr Jason Smith, says this outcome is a good example of the democratic process at work. "The agreement has achieved the right balance of enabling development, and preserving the parts of local character and amenity that makes the magical Mangawhai environment so special and unique," says Mayor Smith.

"I’d like to thank the parties for working constructively with the Council to reach this excellent outcome."

Regarding the Mangawhai Matters appeal, following mediation and direct discussion, the parties have agreed to amend PPC78 by: changing financial contribution requirements; enabling wastewater applications to be declined if there is insufficient capacity; strengthening the water supply and stormwater provisions; changing provisions to maintain the small town coastal character of Mangawhai; amending minimum lot size and density rules, as well as several changes to address potential effects on NZ Fairy Tern and improve management of effects on wetlands..

Mr Boonham was primarily concerned with the capacity of the Mangawhai wastewater system and the Court has confirmed that the provisions need to be more explicit around having sufficient current or planed wastewater capacity for any proposed development. The Kaipara District Plan will be updated to reflect the finalised wording of the Private Plan Change.