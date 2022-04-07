Outline of updated indicators for Environment Aotearoa 2022 - Stats NZ

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 16:10

This paper provides an overview of the updated indicators for New Zealand’s Environmental Reporting Series: Environment Aotearoa 2022, which Stats NZ and the Ministry for the Environment (MfE) will publish on 14 April 2022.

The indicator pages, featuring key findings, graphs and maps, and information about the data, will be available on Stats NZ’s website. The report Environment Aotearoa 2022 will be available on MfE’s website.

The Environmental Reporting Act 2015 requires Stats NZ and MfE to publish regular reports about the state of the environment. We publish a report on one of the five domains every six months - air, marine, fresh water, atmosphere and climate, and land - and a synthesis report every three years on the overall state of New Zealand's environment.

Environment Aotearoa 2022 is a synthesis report framed around the nine stars of Matariki. The report incorporates mâtauranga Mâori alongside data and insights from the most recent domain reports to explain the connection between environment and wellbeing. This is supplemented with findings from a wider body of peer-reviewed research.

In line with a recommendation from the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, indicators are being ‘decoupled’ from reports to allow more timely analysis and publication of new data. This means that some of the indicators updated for use in Environment Aotearoa 2022 have already been published, while others will be published with the report on 14 April 2022.

Visit our website to read this paper: Outline of updated indicators for Environment Aotearoa 2022 - https://www.stats.govt.nz/methods/outline-of-updated-indicators-for-environment-aotearoa-2022