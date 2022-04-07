BSA recognises contribution of departing Chief Executive Glen Scanlon

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 17:02

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has announced the resignation of Chief Executive Glen Scanlon.

Authority Chair Susie Staley says Glen’s leadership has been crucial during a time of significant challenges and change in broadcasting and society.

"In his time with the BSA, Glen has overseen a review of the Broadcasting Standards Codebook which is nearing completion and worked closely with officials and stakeholders on a review of content regulation.

"His time coincided with a major upsurge in complaints off the back of COVID-19 and elections here and in the US. This has seen the Authority issue important decisions and guidance tackling key issues such as the proliferation of misinformation," says Staley.

The BSA wishes Glen every success in his new role as RNZ’s Head of Transition, which is focused on the creation of the new public media entity.

"I’m immensely grateful for the support of the board, our excellent team and the interactions I have had with broadcasters and stakeholders. I wish everyone the greatest ongoing success and thanks," Scanlon says.

He will continue to lead the BSA team until his departure in June. Recruitment for his replacement will take place soon.