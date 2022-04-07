Dairy Owners call for Ministers to quit - Dairy and Business Owners’ Group

Thursday, 7 April, 2022 - 17:56

Dairy owners are saying that another one of them should not have to die in order to force the resignations of Police Minister Poto Williams and Justice Minister as dairies become criminal ATMs for thugs.

"We’re over the bashings, the robberies, the ram raids and the lack of attention law abiding small businesses are getting during this crime emergency," says Sunny Kaushal, Chair of the Dairy and Business Owners Group.

"That’s why we are calling on Police Minister, Poto Williams, to resign. She comes across as a shiver looking for a spine to run up and she’s lost the confidence of the public and business community and we would wager, frontline Police too.

"We call on the Prime Minister to instead appoint Greg O’Connor as Police Minister who we have much greater confidence in.

"We also call on Kris Faafoi to resign after pushing 3-strikes repeal at a time when the gangs are out-recruiting Police and serious offending is rising. Our hard-pressed Police catch criminals when they can turn up but the Justice system under Mr Faafoi just releases them.

"It’s time for Minsters to put their careers where our lives are. It’s that serious.

"We’ve had enough and it’s time for them to go or the Prime Minister to show some steel with Ministers ‘have sat too long here for any good they have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go’."