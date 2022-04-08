Wastewater and water supply upgrades underway in Wanaka - QLDC

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 12:30

Work is underway on a new pump station in western Wanaka to improve the capacity and resilience of drinking water supply and infrastructure in the area.

The pump station, located on the corner of Bills Way and Wanaka Mount Aspiring Road, is part of a wider water upgrade project which also includes a new water pipeline along Golf Course Road, up Macpherson Street and towards Anderson Road.

Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the pump station will increase water pressure, improve resilience of the local supply, and support future developments of water infrastructure.

Work on the pump station began this week with site establishment and clearance.

"Following site clearance, we’ll start building. There may be periods where it seems nothing is happening on site, and that’s when we’ll be installing the below ground pipework," Mr Hansby said.

Both the pump station and pipeline are expected to be completed by November 2022.

The first stage of a major wastewater upgrade will also kick off this month, as part of a wider plan to accommodate growth and provide more resilience across the district’s wastewater network.

The first stage of the project will involve the upgrade and replacement of existing wastewater pipes and lateral pipes that connect the public system to residential houses on Aubrey Road, from Rata Street corner down to the lakeside.

The work includes installing a new water supply pipe to connect to the existing pipe under Sir Tim Wallis Drive roundabout, as well as a new wastewater connection to the existing network near the Albert Town wastewater pump station. A new pump station is also planned as a later stage of the upgrade and work is underway to finalise the next steps for this part of the project.

Mr Hansby said there will be some disruption while this upgrade is underway, including partial and possibly full road closures and traffic diversions as the new pipe work is laid.

However resident access would be maintained, including for rubbish and recycling services, and emergency vehicles.

This work is expected to be completed by Christmas.