From singing to the seaside, grants support next steps - Napier City Council

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 14:06

A little bit of support can go a long way when it comes to helping community. Especially in organisations keen to take the next step in realising their vision for a vibrant Napier.

Napier City Council has recognised The Ahuriri Rock Pools Development Trust and Prima Volta Charitable Trust (PPV) as having the ability to inject vibrancy into community through their work. Both have been awarded grants to pursue their initiatives.

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise believes supporting community groups to grow their own abilities makes for a more resilient and sustainble community overall.

"By helping organisations move into the next stage of their work, we can have a bigger impact at a community level," Mayor Wise explains. "It’s not always about what we can do as a council to help community directly, but resourcing and tooling up groups who in turn can grow their reach and the number of people they are having an effect on."

Project Prima Volta has a proven track record of providing positive pathways for local youth. The new mentor programme will further enhance the reach and quality of their offering.

Napier Council’s $50,000 grant will go towards funding the work of their graduates-turned-mentors, further developing outreach activities that currently support 300-plus young people.

PPV’s focus is to elevate young people through music and deliver social, economic and wellbeing benefits to the community, says founder Sarah Walmsley. She says receiving funding from Napier City Council is a "game changer".

"It enables us to scale the reach of our impact by giving tamariki and rangatahi in Napier access to inspiring mentors who demonstrate a successful creative pathway in action," she says.

The Ahuriri Rock Pools project will explore the potential of providing people opportunities to enjoy the marine environment. The proposal is to revitalise the Hardinge Road beach front through constructing a saltwater pools complex, to create a safe, healthy swimming environment. The initiative has the potential to be a ‘go to’ attraction that also protects against coastal erosion. The Councill’s $70,000 grant will help fund a feasibility study in partnership with iwi, as well as including community engagement opportunities.

Chair Graham Duncan believes the complex will grow in popularity, becoming a special attraction that draws people to Napier. He has spent three years working towards this proposal, and says it has the support of many others in the community, including funding pledges.

"These pools could be a destination experience for tourists, and a great family-friendly place for locals to enjoy. This is something Napier could be proud of," he says. "The opportunity to construct it in such a way that it helps preserve the coastline is an added bonus for the community."