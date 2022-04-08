Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 14:56

Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology (Toi Ohomai) and Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec) has today announced it will move into Te PÅ«kenga on 31 May 2022. This early move by the two subsidiary Institute of Technology and Polytechnics (ITPs) marks the first time Äkonga will be directly part of the new national vocational education provider, rather than a regional subsidiary.

Stephen Town Te PÅ«kenga Chief Executive is pleased to welcome Toi Ohomai and Wintec into the Te PÅ«kenga whÄnau.

"Welcoming Wintec and Toi Ohomai Äkonga, kaimahi, Tiriti partners, employers and stakeholders is a key milestone for Te PÅ«kenga. Wintec and Toi Ohomai are important community members and I acknowledge their standing and strengths," Mr Town said.

"Te PÅ«kenga is committed to continued vocational education excellence in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty regions. Tiriti partners and MÄori stakeholders are important to this commitment and the change in structure. All three organisations have appreciated Tiriti partner and MÄori stakeholder engagement with this process," Mr Town said.

"Wintec and Toi Ohomai Boards have played an integral role in supporting these two organisations to be change-ready and to make this move. As part of this process, Wintec and Toi Ohomai Boards will dissolve. Te PÅ«kenga management and an interim reference group, made up of at least two Te PÅ«kenga Council members and two additional members to enhance our Te Tiriti relationship will be established to support Toi Ohomai and Wintec through until the Operating Model implementation," said Te PÅ«kenga Chair Murray Strong.

"As a board we were happy to engage with Te PÅ«kenga to become an ‘early mover’. The decision of Te PÅ«kenga to proceed reflects the same level of confidence we as board have, in the readiness of the early mover ITPs to undertake this" said Niwa Nuri, Wintec Board Chair.

"Bringing Toi Ohomai and Wintec into Te PÅ«kenga whÄnau early will enable a low-risk phased approach, giving assurance and confidence as we move the rest of the sector by 1 January 2023," said Cathy Cooney, Toi Ohomai Board Chair.

Toi Ohomai Chief Executive Dr Leon Fourie will take on the role as Toi Ohomai / Wintec Transitional Lead and Wintec Chief Executive Dave Christiansen will take on the role of Te PÅ«kenga ITP Transition Lead. Both roles will report to Te PÅ«kenga.

Toi Ohomai and Wintec, alongside Te PÅ«kenga, are committed to ensuring the ongoing success of our current and future Äkonga. Their learning, qualifications and the people who support them will not change.

Wintec Chief Executive Dave Christiansen says "As Chief Executive I know Wintec is ready for this. Our staff have demonstrated resilience, dedication and commitment to their roles, and to our learners. Wintec has made a significant contribution to this region over many years and this will continue. After 22 years at Wintec, and nearly four as CE, this is quite a change for me personally. I leave knowing that we’ve achieved a lot and that Wintec will be in great hands with Leon - he’s a talented and committed leader and I’m looking forward to contributing to the further success of Te PÅ«kenga in a different capacity,"

"I acknowledge and appreciate the responsibility Te PÅ«kenga has placed in my hands - ensuring we maintain our commitment to Äkonga and communities across the Bay of Plenty and Waikato. We will continue to build on the strengths of Wintec and Toi Ohomai and their contributions to their regions. I look forward to working with the talented executive teams and staff across both organisations as we look to build to the next level of delivery across the wider rohe," said Dr Leon Fourie, Toi Ohomai Chief Executive.

"This is another important step in implementing Te PÅ«kenga Operating Model ahead of 1 January 2023. There is significant change ahead as we stand up Te PÅ«kenga, having Wintec and Toi Ohomai kaimahi, Äkonga, and Chief Executives join us on this phase of our transformation journey is an honour," Mr Town said.