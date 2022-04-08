Like two thirds of Generites, Noti’s whanau are optimistic about their enterprise

|
Noti’s whÄnau wanted to create resources that would enable their community to become self-sufficient. The Generator guided them to test the market with timber planter boxes.
To their surprise the planter boxes have been a hit and now with The Generator’s guidance, they have extended their range to chicken coops, dog kennels and shade house.
