Zoo-Waiwhakareke project reaches next stage with playground opening

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 17:14

A visit to Hamilton Zoo is about to get even more fun with the opening of the new playground.

Mayor Paula Southgate will officially open the Zoo playground at a closed ceremony on Monday to be attended by Elected Members, Hamilton City Council staff and a group of local children who have won the opportunity to be the very first to try out the equipment.

Zoo Director Dr Baird Fleming said he can’t wait for the fences around the playground to come down, for it to be blessed and then to sit back and watch the children ‘go wild’.

"I know this has been much anticipated by our visitors, and that really showed when we posted a competition for local children to win the chance to play on the equipment first and were swamped with hundreds of entries," said Dr Fleming.

"So, we are thrilled parents can now kick back and relax with a coffee from the Zoo kiosk while their children run off some energy."

Located at the top of the Zoo, the playground features a variety of equipment with the highlight being a sensory dome - the first of its kind in New Zealand.

"The sensory dome is such a great addition that will accommodate a wide range of children," said Dr Fleming.

"It encourages many different ways they can play that promote physical, social and cognitive development and stimulates all of the senses."

Dr Fleming said the timing of the opening was ‘perfect’ as the Zoo gears up for a busy Easter weekend and April school holidays.

"We have a packed line-up of entertainment and fun things for families planned for Easter and the two weeks that follow - it’s going to be a great time to visit!"

New café ‘Everyday Eatery’ where you can enjoy dining without entering the zoo also open their doors on Monday. Together with the playground, this marks the achievement of milestone two of the Hamilton Zoo Waiwhakareke Shared Entry Precinct project.

The precinct will connect the two sites and provides facilities for visitors to either destination, as well as the local community.

"It’s been a busy, but exciting time with the Zoo entrance building opening back in December along with a new ticketing area, Zoo shop, admin area, toilets and the Zoo-facing kiosk," said Dr Fleming. "Celebrating this next milestone with the completion of the playground and the doors set to open at Everyday Eatery, brings us closer to the next stage".

Work continues on the connection between the Zoo and Waiwhakareke and creating the next premier destination in Hamilton. The next stage, due to open in June/July, provides a safe crossing point for visitors and supports sharing Hamilton’s natural heritage with its community.

Completion of stage one and two is set for October with the opening of a viewing tower at Waiwhakareke, new eastern carpark and upgraded western carpark and better bus and pedestrian facilities along Brymer Road.

The playground will be officially open to public from Tuesday 12 April 2022.