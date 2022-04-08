An opportunity not to be wasted - Hamilton City Council

Friday, 8 April, 2022 - 17:50

Hamilton’s expired child car seats are being recycled and the straps transformed into trendy tote bags, thanks in part to Hamilton City Council funding.

The SeatSmart child car seat recycling programme is just one of the initiatives supported by Council’s Waste Minimisation Fund. Applications for the fund close on Monday 11 April, and it’s an opportunity not to be wasted.

The SeatSmart programme recycles and repurposes materials from child car seats, most of which have an expiry date of 6 to 10 years. Rather than ending up in landfill, or continuing to be used, SeatSmart recycles the metal and most of the plastics from expired or accident-damaged seats. The programme also raises awareness of expiry dates, helping to improve safety for children on our roads.

"It’s a great example of the type of initiative we’re keen to support; reducing waste, educating the community and encouraging people to do things differently," says Hamilton City Council Waste Minimisation Advisor Belinda Goodwin.

"Please talk to us if you’ve got an idea to discuss or need support in applying to the Waste Minimisation Fund by 11 April."

3R Group’s SeatSmart Programme Manager Toni Bye says: "We recover around 75% of the materials in every car seat. While most of the materials are recycled, one small business repurposes the seat straps to make tote bags using PVC from bouncy castles.

"The Waste Minimisation Fund has helped us reduce the cost of recycling child car seats to $10 at Baby on the Move on Rostrevor Street, or $15 at Go Eco Environment Centre in Frankton, so it’s more affordable for the people of Hamilton." The fee is usually around $25.

"We’re applying to the fund again this year, and if successful, we’ll continue to offer the lower recycling fees," says Bye.

Community groups, businesses, iwi/Maaori organisations, educational institutions and other community-based organisations in Hamilton (or whose work benefits the Hamilton community) can apply to the Waste Minimisation Fund.

To discuss your waste minimisation idea, contact Belinda Goodwin on 07 838 6718 or wasteminimisation@hcc.govt.nz, or

visit fighthelandfill.co.nz for more information