Auckland Powerball player wins $8.5 million

Saturday, 9 April, 2022 - 21:54

A lucky Powerball player from Auckland will have millions of reasons to celebrate after winning $8.5 million with Powerball First Division tonight.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland. The prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s winner is the fourth Kiwi to win big with Powerball in 2022 and comes less than two weeks after an Auckland grandmother won $28.16 million with Powerball.

One other lucky Lotto player will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Canterbury.

Meanwhile, one lucky Strike player from Blenheim will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at New World Blenheim.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who bought their ticket at any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Powerball wins in 2022

Date

Prize

Store

Location

1

29 January

$21 million

MyLotto

Auckland City

2

12 February

$8.5 million

MyLotto

Wellington

3

26 March

$28.1 million

Meg Star

Auckland

4

9 April

$8.5 million

MyLotto

Auckland