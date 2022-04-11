Mana Whakahono agreement 'heads towards fruition'

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 10:16

After several years of working closely together, TaupÅ District Council has finalised a draft Mana Whakahono partnership agreement with NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua, who are a hapÅ« of NgÄti Tuwharetoa and who hold mana whenua of the TÅ«rangi township and its surrounds.

The council will deliberate on the agreement at its meeting later this month. The move follows several years of negotiation and closer collaboration between the council and NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua, who are landowners of most of the reserves in TÅ«rangi.

The partnership agreement between council and NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua expands beyond the mandatory Mana Whakahono Ä Rohe provisions provided for under the Resource Management Act (RMA) into a contemporary and comprehensive partnership agreement that also covers the Local Government Act and Reserve Act matters. The new co-governance framework will enable NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua to make joint decisions alongside council on various matters that affect their land and whanau for the benefit of the wider community.

An equal co-governance committee made up of both NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua and council appointees will be set up as the governing body to build on the fruits of the existing positive working partnership that are being reaped between the two in community planning and co-design of community projects, facilities, and sustainable community outcomes.

Recent examples of close co-operation between NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua as reserves landowners and council as facility managers include initiatives to create a new destination playground at Te Kapua Park and to build a multi-million dollar Community Sports Facility at Turangitukua Park, which is TÅ«rangi’s largest sportsground. Construction is set to begin on both projects later this year.

Much of the town’s community amenities and three waters (drinking water, stormwater and wastewater) infrastructure are located on reserves owned by NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua and decisions concerning these reserves and assets had remained solely with council as an outcome of the 1999 NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua Crown settlement.

Council chief executive officer Mr Gareth Green said the large body of careful work put in by staff from both parties over several years to come up with the comprehensive agreement was highly impressive.

"This mahi provides a strong and enduring framework to move our relationship into an exciting new phase, which should be a win-win for all our community."

Tina Porou led the Mana Whakahono development team for NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua. She said, "this partnership has been over 50 years in the making, with the work of our kaumatua and kuia bearing fruit in this generation’s opportunity to give effect to their aspirations.

"Having co-governance is an important step in creating the town and the country we want; one where our shared vision for our community comes equally from both tangata whenua and tangata tiriti. We are excited that our council has taken this path with us, and has committed to be part of a new stage of our shared evolution, together."

To help people learn the background of the Mana Whakahono and what it means for the community, a short video has been produced setting out how NgÄti TÅ«rangitukua has been on a journey of reconciliation since the 1960s when the Crown took their lands against their will and desecrated their wÄhi tapu (sacred spaces, including burial grounds) for the construction of the Tongariro hydropower scheme and the TÅ«rangi township.

Head to here to watch the video. The Mana Whakahono agreement goes to the council meeting for consideration on Tuesday 26 April, 1pm. The meeting will be held online and livestreamed to council’s YouTube channel.

A PDF of the Waitangi Tribunal TÅ«rangi Township Report can be read here > https://forms.justice.govt.nz/search/Documents/WT/wt_DOC_68456159/Turangi%20Township%201995%20compressed.pdf