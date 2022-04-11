Times running out to get your Waste Minimisation Fund application in - Council

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 11:15

The ‘bin lid’ is closing on this year’s opportunity for groups and organisations to access Council support to help fund local waste reduction projects.

Times running out to get your Waste Minimisation Fund application in

"There’s literally ‘no time to waste’," said Trent Fowles, Hamilton City Councils Rubbish and Recycling Transitional Manager, "as applications to our Waste Minimisation Fund close this Monday 11 April at 5pm."

"If you’re part of a local waste reduction group with a great project or idea aimed at keeping rubbish out of our landfills, you need to get your funding application in to us now!"

Aligned with Council’s Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (2018 - 2024), the fund distributes a total of $50,000 each year across successful applicants. These grants support the waste minimisation efforts of local Iwi, business and education/community groups. Groups need to be involved in local waste reduction projects and initiatives with aims and outcomes that benefit the Hamilton community, and they can apply for one of two options. Standard funding ($1000 to $5000) or special projects funding ($5000 to $15,000).

"It’s all about helping enthusiastic, effective and innovative groups who are trying to keep waste out of our landfills, especially if their efforts result in positive behaviour change within the community" said Fowles.

He adds that while Council is keen to hear about waste minimisation activities that have sprung up since last year’s funding round, that’s not set in stone.

"We’d also welcome applications from existing waste minimisation groups who have expanded what they’re doing - and are gaining clear benefits as a result."

To find more about the fund and how to apply, please contact the team at wasteminimisation@hcc.govt.nz or call 07 838 6718 and ask to speak to Education Advisor Belinda Goodwin. Information on the fund and its criteria is also available on the Waste Minimisation Fund’s ‘funding’ page at fightthelandfill.co.nz