Auckland couple have '$8.5 million reasons to dance around living room'

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 14:35

An Auckland couple are starting the week with a bang after discovering their MyLotto ticket won them $8.5 million with Powerball First Division.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous, picked up their regular Powerball ticket on MyLotto ahead of Saturday’s draw, never imagining just how life-changing that decision would end up being.

"We pick up a Lotto ticket most draws - whether we win or not, we love that having a ticket gives you space to talk and dream about what you’d do if you won big," said the man.

But come Sunday morning, the lucky couple discovered a surprise waiting for them in their email inbox.

"We were lying in bed on Sunday morning when I checked my emails and saw one from Lotto NZ saying I had a prize to claim on MyLotto. I’d never received an email like that before, so immediately turned to my wife and asked her to have a look," said the man.

"She took one look at the email and immediately started buzzing - she kept saying ‘check it, check it, check it’. So we jumped out of bed and raced to the living room, grabbed the laptop and pulled up MyLotto. We sat together and watched our ticket get checked - there was one number, then another, then another… and before we knew what was going on, every number on the line was circled.

"That’s when I saw the prize amount staring back at me - $8,500,000! I looked at my wife and she looked at me - then we both jumped up started hugging and dancing, with our dog jumping around our feet. He had no idea what was going on, but could tell there was something to be excited about," laughed the winner.

After checking and re-checking the ticket, the lucky couple gathered their thoughts and got on with their day as usual.

"We tried to play it cool and keep our day as normal as possible - but it’s pretty tough staying focused with a million thoughts racing around your head! My mind was buzzing all day long, it all felt so surreal - it still does to be honest," said the man.

With their prize officially claimed, the couple are looking forward to making the most of their winnings.

"I’ve always dreamed of having a boat, so I might tick that one off the list. And we might go on an overseas trip… flying business class! It’s something we’ve always said we’d love to try just once - so this feels like a good time to give it a go and see if it’s worth the fuss," laughed the man.

"But other than that, we’re going to take some time to really think about what we want to do with our winnings - we want to make the most of it and really set ourselves up for the future. We feel so incredibly lucky and are so excited for what’s ahead," said the man.

The winning ticket was purchased on MyLotto for the draw on Saturday 9 April.

Notes for editors:

The winners would like to remain anonymous and do not wish to provide any further comment at this stage. This is the fourth time Powerball First Division has been struck in 2022 The $8.5 million Powerball prize is made up of $8 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.