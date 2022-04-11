Documentary featuring Prince Charles highlights why wool matters.

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 16:56

The Campaign for Wool has released a short documentary highlighting the extent of the disarray our planet is in. The 20-minute feature, called Why Wool Matters, is supported by a series of short video clips and messaging underlining the fact that wool remains desperately undervalued. As a natural, renewable, biodegradable resource, it currently makes up only 1% of the global fibre market. HRH The Prince of Wales, patron of Campaign for Wool and keen environmentalist, features within the documentary - one section shows him speaking out passionately against plastic waste at a conference in 1970. Later, he emphasises how "abundantly clear" it is that changes need to be made to the way the world thinks about the production, use, and disposal of clothing and textiles if climate change goals are to be met.

"A major part of that change has to be moving from a linear system to a circular one, where textiles and clothing are produced sustainably, enjoy long use, and are made using natural materials, specifically wool, which will biodegrade naturally and quickly at the end of their useful life," he adds.

Tom O’Sullivan, Chairman at the Campaign for Wool New Zealand (CFWNZ) agrees. "Everyone is made aware, and reminded daily, of the unbalance the planet is facing with the infusion and infiltration of plastics and micro-fibres. Only when we choose an alternative on a grand scale will we see a difference. Choosing wool is a no-brainer - it has so many health benefits and is kind to the earth."

Geoff Ross from Lake Hawea Station also supports the documentary’s hard-hitting message, featuring within it. "No-one is exempt from acting to combat climate change" says Geoff, "Not countries, not companies, not individuals. Farming is not the problem - farming is a solution to the climate crisis." And Lucas Smith from Wool+Aid, which has produced a world-first merino wool sticking plaster, is another face (and initiative) within the video.

Tom says because wool biodegrades naturally back into the land (adding valuable nutrients and not tarnishing waterways with microplastics), clothing and other everyday products made from wool do the same. "A move back to natural biodegradable fibres is essential if we want to restore this balance of nature. There is a groundswell of consumers now demanding to know the products they buy are indeed environmentally sustainable, which presents a massive potential for the future of nature’s super-fibre - wool."

To view the Campaign for Wool documentary, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m21Xn8R7188