Water Shortage Direction update Number 6 - Environment Southland

Monday, 11 April, 2022 - 18:30

After a review today, Environment Southland has decided to keep the Water Shortage Direction in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday, 13 April.

Environment Southland chief executive Rob Phillips said rivers and aquifers had responded to varying degrees to the rainfall last week, but all are receding.

"With no further rainfall over the weekend, rivers continue to return to low levels. However, there is significant rainfall forecast tonight," Mr Phillips said.

The short term forecast (MetService at 7:30am today) is for 32mm for Invercargill tonight and tomorrow morning, 31mm for Gore, 44mm for Lumsden, 34mm for Manapouri and 51mm for Birchwood.

Concern remains for Ōreti River levels, as it provides the source of water for Invercargill and a number of major industries.

"The decision to keep the Direction in place means we can assess the impact of the incoming weather system and ensure rivers are returning to levels which will maintain community water supplies, stock water supplies and major industries."

The Ōreti River at Lumsden Cableway and Irthing Stream at Ellis Road are both falling quickly and could reach levels experienced last week within the next week or two without further sustained rainfall.

For more, go to www.es.govt.nz/water-shortage