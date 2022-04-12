Sky Tower rolls out the green and gold

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 06:00

The iconic Sky Tower will light up in green and gold on Wednesday 13 April to celebrate the anticipated return of our Australian neighbours, quarantine-free.

"As the Tourism Minister said, New Zealand is rolling out the green and gold carpet so we wanted to do our bit by lighting up the Sky Tower in Aussie colours to welcome our good friends from across the ditch back to New Zealand. They’ll bring much needed business into the economy, especially in hospitality and tourism," says SkyCity’s Chief Operating Officer Callum Mallett. "It’s been a hard run for our much loved hospitality and tourism friends and operators, but we see the return of travel as an opportunity to turn the page on COVID and get back to doing what we all do best."

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.