Gisborne Council campgrounds close today

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 13:58

All Council camping areas around the region close from today with the impending arrival of Cyclone Fili tonight.

This is almost three weeks earlier than the anticipated closure of 30 April.

Council liveable communities acting director De-Arne Sutherland says there can be no new arrivals at campgrounds from today. Those who do arrive will be asked to relocate to a commercial campground where they can be better supported through this next weather event.

"Anyone who has a caravan at a camping area is asked to please remove it safely when they can, before 30 April.

"We are closing these areas early because of damage already experienced at coastal camping sites from the heavy rain event at the end of March. There is a real risk to campers’ safety with this new weather event forecast to hit TairÄwhiti tonight."

East Coast residents are being asked to prepare in case they need to evacuate.

Follow the official weather channel MetService for any warnings and updated weather information. Listen to local radio channels Radio NgÄti Porou and Uawa Live for any updates.

If you’re on Facebook, please "like" our TairÄwhiti Civil Defence and Gisborne District Council Facebook pages as these are always updated regularly in any emergency event.

We also advise all residents who live close to a river to sign up for our flood warning alerts on Council’s website.

If you do not have access to the internet please call us on 0800 653 800 and we can help you over the phone.