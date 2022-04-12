Horowhenua residents are invited to commemorate ANZAC Day

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 15:53

In the spirit of ANZAC Day, Mayor Bernie Wanden is joining Levin RSA President Wayne Kay and Foxton RSA President David Roache in inviting residents to join Horowhenua’s ANZAC Day commemorations.

"ANZAC Day is a time to reflect. A time to commemorate all New Zealanders who have lost their lives in war and to honour our returned servicemen and women who have displayed courage and self-sacrifice serving our country," Mayor Bernie said.

"We want people to mark ANZAC Day in a way that is comfortable for them. The Civic Ceremony in Levin will be live streamed on Council’s YouTube channel, giving people the opportunity who may otherwise be unable to attend the parades, to be part of it."

Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had an impact on the planning for the Shannon Civic Ceremony and Manakau Special Memorial, which have been cancelled. Those who would usually attend these services, are encouraged to attend another service.

We will also be supporting the ANZAC commemorations with stories of our local Veteran heroes in the PuÄwai magazine and on Council’s social media channels, as well as an ANZAC display at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom and Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ.

This year is also the centenary of the ANZAC poppy. Poppy Day has been RSA’s major annual fundraiser for the past 100 years to provide welfare services for war veterans. All the money raised in towns and cities is used in their own community. This year Poppy Day will be held on Friday 22 April.

People attending commemorations on ANZAC Day are encouraged to wear masks and to follow all COVID-19 public health guidelines. A wet weather option will be provided on Council’s website closer to the date.

Horowhenua residents are invited to attend ANZAC Day observances on Monday 25 April 2022.

Levin Dawn Service

5:45am Assemble at RSA, Devon Street

6:00am Parade moves off to Cenotaph

6:15am Cenotaph Service begins

6:45am Return to RSA

Provision will be made for those members unable to march to the Cenotaph from the Levin RSA.

Levin Civic Ceremony

9:40am Parade to assemble outside Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pÅ, Bath Street

10:10am Parade moves off to Cenotaph

10:30am Cenotaph Service commences

The Levin Civic Ceremony will be live streamed on www.horowhenua.govt.nz/YouTube.

Levin Retreat Ceremonies

4:45pm The Avenue Cemetery

5:15pm Tiro Tiro Road Cemetery

Shannon Civic Ceremony

Cancelled.

Manakau Special Memorial

Cancelled.

Foxton Dawn Service

5:30am Assemble outside at Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton

5:45am Parade moves off, up Main Street to Cenotaph

6:00am Cenotaph Service begins

6:30am Return to Foxton Hotel, 110 Main Street, Foxton

Foxton Civic Ceremony

9:00am Service outside, at Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park, 92 Main Street, Foxton 9:20am Parade assembles outside Te Awahou Riverside Cultural Park

9:30am Parade moves off, up Main Street to Cenotaph

9:40am Cenotaph Service begins

WaitÄrere Beach Civic Ceremony

8:30am Assemble for refreshments at WaitÄrere Beach Bowling Club, Park Avenue

9:00am Service commences

Moutoa Civic Ceremony

9:00am Moutoa Memorial Gates, Foxton-Shannon Road

Tokomaru Civic Ceremony

9:15amAssemble outside Tokomaru School

10:00am RSA and Country Club, Matipo Street