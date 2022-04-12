Hop into Hastings this Easter - Hastings District Council

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 15:55

There’s even more to enjoy in the Hastings City Centre this Easter weekend, which will abound with fun family activities and chocolate goodness on Saturday.

Hastings District Council has teamed up with the Hastings City Business Association to spread some Easter "hoppiness" to visitors and retailers.

On Easter Saturday, bring the kids down to Albert Square between 10am and 2pm to enjoy the Hastings Hoppiness zone.

There will be loads of great Easter activities for the kids including face painting, egg and spoon races, hop scotch, egg decorating, basket making and an Easter photo wall. And keep an eye out for Hastings’ Happy Hoppers who will be out and about with Easter eggs for happy shoppers.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the idea behind the initiative was to create some Easter excitement for our Hastings residents and support our retailers and hospitality businesses in their post-COVID recovery. "We all deserve a bit of joy and happiness at the moment, so come and enjoy the fun and support our hospitality and retail businesses while you’re here.

"Everyone deserves a little Easter "hoppiness" at the moment, so bring the kids - it’s all happening in Hastings."