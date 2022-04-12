SPCA urges pet owners to be prepared as Cyclone Fili hits NZ

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 16:05

SPCA is warning pet owners in the North Island to have an emergency plan in place, as severe weather from Cyclone Fili heads towards New Zealand.

MetService is predicting there will be heavy rain and strong winds, which could lead to flooding and damage in some areas. Because of this, it’s important that pet owners are prepared in case they need to leave their homes.

SPCA Area Manager Sue Kinsella says people with pets in affected areas should bring their animals inside where possible, and keep them near family until the bad weather passes.

"Storms can be highly distressing for some animals so it’s a good idea to keep them near people they feel safe with until the worst of the weather passes through. It’s also really important to have a plan in place should you need to evacuate; make sure you have enough pet food, blankets and any medications your pet might require if you’re unable to return home straight away," says Ms Kinsella.

People with animals outdoors should ensure they have sufficient shelter to protect them from the elements, and that enclosures such as rabbit hutches are secured. If your pasture is prone to flooding, make sure animals are able to access higher ground with shelter and feed. Those who live on properties with water tanks are also advised to have extra drinking water on hand in case of power cuts.

"While we hope the weather won’t be too severe, it’s always good to take those extra precautions in case of flooding or strong wind gusts that have the potential to wreak havoc. If you’re unable to bring your pets inside, you should check on them when possible, while of course bearing your own safety in mind," says Ms Kinsella.

If a member of the public finds a dog that has escaped during a storm, they should lead them to a secure place if they can and call their local council who can scan for a microchip to reunite them with their family.

"If you have any concerns about your pets or other animals at any time, please call us. We have teams on standby who are ready to help and will be assisting MPI with any emergency response."

SPCA encourages people to keep up to date with the latest weather warnings and updates via MetService.