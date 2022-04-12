Site blessing another step forward for new Flaxmere Skate Plaza - Hastings DC

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 16:55

Work is underway on the new skate plaza in Flaxmere, with the site blessed and perimeter fencing installed yesterday morning.

Located on the on the corner of Henderson Rd and Swansea Rd, an area chosen for its high visibility (a proven deterrent to anti-social behaviour), and proximity to the playground, public toilets and drinking fountain, the new skate plaza replaces the existing skate bowl behind Flaxmere Village.

This will start being removed early in May to make way for residential and commercial development.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was a stunning day to bless the park and the project, which will be in line with the William Nelson and Havelock North skate parks.

"This will be an awesome addition to the wonderful things happening in Flaxmere, we can't wait till we are standing here opening the Flaxmere Skate Plaza. It is certainly Fabulous Flaxmere’s time."

The design for the new plaza was created in conjunction with more than 200 skateboarders, scooterers, school students and parents, as well as Flaxmere residents.

Covering an area of over 1375m2 square metres, the plaza incorporates more than 20 elements identified on the skaters and scooterers wish-list including quarter pipes, ledges, rails, stairs, ramps, kerbs and bowls.

The features cater to a range of abilities, making it an exciting challenge for everyone. There is also a kiosk with outdoor seating area, as well as seating in and around the plaza. The existing trees, which are all being retained, will provide shade.

Flaxmere councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O’Keefe said the long-awaited construction of the skate bowl plaza ushered in the dreams and aspirations of the wider Flaxmere community, particularly its rangatahi/youth.

"The plaza is designed to cater to their needs, as prescribed by them. Located on one of the main arterial routes into the village proper, the high roller antics of the skaters will come under immediate scrutiny, as intended by our youth. "This plaza is a vehicle that says in no uncertain terms; PÄharakeke youth/families it is your time, you are important you matter."

Barring any unforeseen delays, the plaza build is anticipated to be complete by the end of the year.