Investigations into ram-raid style burglaries seeing results - NZ Police

Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 - 18:00

Several arrests have been made overnight following ram-raid incidents at business across the Upper North part of the country.

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers says Police continue to remain focused on investigating and preventing this sort of offending, which is affecting a number of communities presently.

Arrests have been made for recent offending in the Auckland, Bay of Plenty and Waikato regions.

"This represents a portion of the fantastic work that Police staff across the country are doing every day in responding to burglaries and holding people to account," says Assistant Commissioner Chambers.

Operation in Waikato recovers $100,000 in stolen property:

Two offenders have been arrested early today after Police were called to the Four Square on Whitaker Street, Te Aroha at 11.30pm last night following a report of a burglary.

Police officers located an alleged stolen vehicle on arrival, which had been used to gain entry to the store.

A group of offenders was seen leaving in another allegedly stolen vehicle, then sighted at an address in Waharoa.

Three offenders were spotted running from the address where Police located property related to the burglary.

Further enquiries led Police to another Waharoa address where staff located two offenders, both males aged 16-years-old.

The pair were due to appear in the Hamilton Youth Court today.

In a specific effort to target this type of offending, Waikato District Police launched Operation Pryor in February.

Since 1 February, Waikato Police have arrested 80 offenders and recovered more than $100,000 in stolen property.

Auckland man arrested over high-end burglaries in March:

Meanwhile, in Auckland City, Police have arrested a man following an investigation into a burglary at a Queen Street store last month.

The Auckland Central Tactical Crime Unit has been investigating the burglary since it occurred on 26 March.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and faces two charges of receiving stolen property.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court on 14 April.

The man’s second charge relates to an alleged burglary at a jewellery store in Mt Maunganui on 19 March.

Police have located a number of items allegedly stolen from that burglary in Mt Maunganui.

Our investigation remains ongoing and we cannot rule out the possibility of further arrests.

A cross-community response required:

Assistant Commissioner Chambers says Police national intelligence shows 88 per cent of these offenders are under 20 years old, with the majority actually under 17.

"As a clear youth offending issue, this is wider than Police," says Assistant Commissioner Chambers.

"We need our communities to work alongside us and partner agencies to support young people onto a better path."

Police is also working with communities to give them prevention advice and support.

We are confident we are making inroads to address this crime in communities.