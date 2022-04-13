Aucklanders asked for their views on parking - Auckland Transport

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 14:21

Aucklanders are being asked to have their say on Auckland’s draft Parking Strategy between now and Sunday 15 May.

How parking is managed is key to creating greater travel efficiency for the greatest number of people, lowering carbon emissions and improving road safety and public health. The proposals focus on ensuring people can move efficiently around Auckland, no matter what their mode of travel is.

Auckland Council Planning Committee Chair and Councillor Chris Darby says that now is the opportunity for Aucklanders to influence this important strategy.

"Some of our busiest streets have become fulltime car yards, storing cars and holding up moving traffic. What worked in the 1970s is no longer suitable for our growing, modern city. As we continue to develop the public transport and cycling networks, we need to consider the management of parking, as it is a key part of our transport network. This proposal looks at the most congested, busiest roads - which is around three per cent of our roads - and suggests ways to keep them moving so people aren’t stuck in traffic."

Auckland Transport (AT) Executive General Manager of Planning and Investment, Jenny Chetwynd, says our roads are shared public space.

"At its heart the draft Parking Strategy is about ensuring that space is managed in the best way possible. Aucklanders are being asked to consider the transport network as a whole and how all the elements work together. We frequently hear from Aucklanders that congestion is one of their number one concerns and this strategy outlines a plan to minimise the impact of parking on being able to move around freely."

Ms Chetwynd acknowledges vehicles still have a big role to play in how Aucklanders get around for the foreseeable future.

"Changes in parking management will have benefits for drivers too, especially those who rely on our roads for their work such as the freight and trade sectors."

Councillor Josephine Bartley says: "The easiest way to for Aucklanders to contribute is to read the consultation material and submit online or attend a drop-in session. Either online or in person, where they can ask questions about the proposal."

The feedback period begins today and ends on 15 May. Information about how to submit or book to attend an online session can be found at: at.govt.nz/parkingstrategy