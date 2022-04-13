Public can practice ahead of meter make-over - Napier City Council

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 14:31

People are being encouraged to have a hands-on go ahead of new parking tech being introduced in Napier.

Napier’s parking meter makeover will see the latest parking technology meters installed in Napier and Taradale in May and June respectively. The ‘Pay by Plate’ meters have been made available at Napier and Taradale Libraries, and at the Council Customer Services Centre, so the public can practice using them before the roll-out starts.

Rachael Bailey, Napier City Council Regulatory Solutions Manager, says she is excited to bring modernised parking technology to Napier, in line with other councils around the country.

"Displaying a parking ticket on your dashboard will no longer be required, which I know many commuters will be pleased to hear!" Rachel says. "By having a go themselves, commuters will see just how easy the parking meters are to use."

"The meters take up less room on our streets and most of them are solar powered too, so they are a lot more environmentally-friendly.

"We have worked with the supplier to plan a decommissioning and installation schedule that reduces disruption to our public and businesses as much as possible."

The paperless Pay by Plate meters are eco-friendly and user-friendly. They use licence plate numbers to record parking time and payment. They offer a range of payment options, including the ParkMate app, credit card and coins. Commuters can also take their credit with them when moving their vehicle within the same zone or same time-restriction area.

Napier City Council staff will be out and about around the time of the installation roll-out in Napier and Taradale to help anyone requiring assistance.

For more information and FAQs about the parking meters, visit the Napier City Council website New Parking Meters | Napier City Council