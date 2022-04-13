Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:12

The main street of Åtepoti Dunedin will be interwoven with stories, values and world views derived directly from our unique and rich Southern MÄori heritage and culture.

The George Street Retail Quarter designs were released today, outlining design strategies, street programming and design drawings for the $28.2 million Totally Georgeous project.

RÅ«naka-owned consulting firm Aukaha was contracted to work on behalf of mana whenua through the George Street capital works project, incorporating a KÄi Tahu narrative throughout the design.

Aukaha’s mana whenua advisory panellist Megan Potiki says not only is it paramount that MÄori recognise themselves and feel welcome in Dunedin’s City Centre, but it’s also an opportunity for those who are not so familiar with our KÄi Tahu culture to understand our indigenous people.

"This is a chance for the descendants of KÄi Tahu to reinstate themselves back in the city and be visible in our community," says Mrs Potiki.

"Recognising ourselves and seeing our culture, values and stories visibly in the City Centre, whether it be through art, kupu MÄori (MÄori words) and whakatauki (MÄori proverbs) is long overdue, and we are excited to bring our history and whakapapa back to the fore where our children will finally see themselves and their tupuna (ancestors) represented."

Central City Plan Project Director Dr Glen Hazelton says the developed design is the culmination of a process started in 2011. It encapsulates many forms of public feedback received over the years and reflects Åtepoti’s diverse culture and history.

"The Retail Quarter upgrade presents an opportunity to express and celebrate KÄi Tahu cultural identity and embed mana whenua values and narratives in our streetscapes, which has largely been physically and visually absent until now," Dr Hazelton says.

The upgrade will also incorporate other voices that make up Åtepoti Dunedin - through elements such as public art, storytelling and furniture design - to recognise George Street as a multi-layered and multi-cultural meeting place attractive to all ages.

In acknowledging the city’s status as a UNESCO City of Literature, text passages, words and phrases from renowned Dunedin writers such as Janet Frame and Hone TÅ«whare will be etched into the new design.

"Put together, the different elements outlined in the developed designs will improve the safety, accessibility and amenity of the area, and help create a vibrant, compelling destination where people will want to spend time and money," Dr Hazelton says.

Aukaha’s General Manager Mana Ahurea Caron Ward says her project team has embraced the importance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi being honoured and that partnerships are reflected in this project.

"We really have worked as one team through this co-design process. There is no doubt that getting it right will add immense value to Dunedin and be a source of pride, distinction, connection and economic benefit for mana whenua, residents and manuhiri," Mrs Ward says.

Works are already underway on some streets surrounding George Street to prepare for the Retail Quarter upgrade. An important reason for this work is to replace old water supply and wastewater pipes, some of which date back to the 1800s. The first stage of construction work in George Street itself is scheduled to begin next month, on the block between Moray Place and St Andrew St.

More information about the project is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/totally-georgeous.