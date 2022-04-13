Social Impact Grants recipients announced

|
The KÄpiti Coast District Council has awarded Social Impact Grants to 25 projects and initiatives throughout the district. A total of $320,000 was available for initiatives across the district as well as an additional $50,000 for Åtaki based initiatives.
The grants help fund initiatives that address community priorities and emerging issues, with a particular focus on helping communities to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.
"It was heart-warming to receive so many applications, all of which aim to support our diverse communities to thrive," says Mayor K Gurunathan.
"I want to thank everyone who made a submission. We’re in this together and with such an engaged community I am sure we’ll continue to build strong and resilient communities and recover from the impacts of COVID-19."
Projects include packing care packages for whanau that had to isolate due to COVID-19, establishing a walking service for the elderly, online English classes, education for youth workers and much more.
The recipients of Social Impact Grants for district wide initiatives are:
- Age Concern KÄpiti Coast Incorporated
- Dementia Wellington Charitable Trust
- Energise Åtaki
- English Language Partners
- Greater Wellington Neighbourhood Support
- He Tangata Village
- KÄpiti Impact Trust
- KÄpiti Vaulting Club Incorporated
- Kidz Need Dadz
- KYS One Stop Shop Trust / KÄpiti Youth Support
- Manaaki KÄpiti - Atiawa ki Whakarongotai
- MÄoriland Charitable Trust
- NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki
- Åtaki Waka Hoe Charitable Trust
- PaekÄkÄriki Station Precinct Trust
- Te Puna Oranga o Åtaki
- The Shed Project
- Volunteer KÄpiti
- Work Ready KÄpiti
The recipients of the Social Impact Grants for Åtaki based initiatives are:
- Age Concern KÄpiti Coast Incorporated
- Energise Åtaki
- MÄoriland Charitable Trust
- NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki
- Te Puna Oranga o Åtaki
More information about Social Impact Grants, including information about recipients and their projects, is available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/socialinvestment
