Social Impact Grants recipients announced

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 14:56

The KÄpiti Coast District Council has awarded Social Impact Grants to 25 projects and initiatives throughout the district. A total of $320,000 was available for initiatives across the district as well as an additional $50,000 for Åtaki based initiatives.

The grants help fund initiatives that address community priorities and emerging issues, with a particular focus on helping communities to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

"It was heart-warming to receive so many applications, all of which aim to support our diverse communities to thrive," says Mayor K Gurunathan.

"I want to thank everyone who made a submission. We’re in this together and with such an engaged community I am sure we’ll continue to build strong and resilient communities and recover from the impacts of COVID-19."

Projects include packing care packages for whanau that had to isolate due to COVID-19, establishing a walking service for the elderly, online English classes, education for youth workers and much more.

The recipients of Social Impact Grants for district wide initiatives are:

- Age Concern KÄpiti Coast Incorporated

- Dementia Wellington Charitable Trust

- Energise Åtaki

- English Language Partners

- Greater Wellington Neighbourhood Support

- He Tangata Village

- KÄpiti Impact Trust

- KÄpiti Vaulting Club Incorporated

- Kidz Need Dadz

- KYS One Stop Shop Trust / KÄpiti Youth Support

- Manaaki KÄpiti - Atiawa ki Whakarongotai

- MÄoriland Charitable Trust

- NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki

- Åtaki Waka Hoe Charitable Trust

- PaekÄkÄriki Station Precinct Trust

- Te Puna Oranga o Åtaki

- The Shed Project

- Volunteer KÄpiti

- Work Ready KÄpiti

The recipients of the Social Impact Grants for Åtaki based initiatives are:

- Age Concern KÄpiti Coast Incorporated

- Energise Åtaki

- MÄoriland Charitable Trust

- NgÄ HapÅ« o Åtaki

- Te Puna Oranga o Åtaki

More information about Social Impact Grants, including information about recipients and their projects, is available on the Council’s website at kapiticoast.govt.nz/socialinvestment