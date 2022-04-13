Letting mums be mums this Mother's Day - RMHSI

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:03

A new Mother’s Day campaign to help Ronald McDonald House South Island (RMHSI) continue its work allowing "mums to be mums" has been launched today.

With Mother’s Day coming up on Sunday 8th May, RMHSI Operations Manager Sharon Cocker says the campaign acts as a timely reminder of the role Ronald McDonald House has in supporting families with children in hospital.

"By providing accommodation and daily necessities, we allow families with children in hospital to stay together and focus on what matters most - their child. That means, often, we help enable mums to be mums, right when they are needed most."

The campaign encourages supporters to make an online donation towards sponsorship of a colourful paper flower that will be used to decorate the walls at Ronald McDonald House South Island’s three facilities: Ronald McDonald House Christchurch, Ronald McDonald Family Room, Christchurch Hospital and Ronald McDonald Family Room, Southland Hospital this May.

"Supporters can choose to include their name or add a message to their flower for families to read. It’s our hope the flowers will brighten up our communal spaces and remind guests what a supportive community they are part of," Cocker said.

The family fronting the campaign is the Mackintosh family of Invercargill.

The Mackintosh family were guests at the Ronald McDonald Family Room, Southland Hospital last year while twins Oliver and Luca received care in the neonatal unit. Having two older children, Alfie (5) and Ruby (3), the Family Room played an integral part in keeping the family together when they needed it most.

During this time, Mum Renee discovered the importance of having a comfortable space to spend time with whÄnau during a long hospital stay.

"When a child is in hospital unwell, a mother feels her child’s pain deeply. Until my stay at the Family Room, I didn’t understand the importance of having access to a homely, comfortable space to spend quality time with whÄnau and to enjoy the comforts of home. I really missed my older two children during this time, but I was able to see them everyday thanks to Ronald McDonald House." she said.

Members of the community, business, schools or groups can support the campaign through sponsoring a flower from just $10 at https://mum.raisely.com or visit rmhsi.org.nz