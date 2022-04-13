What's in your chocolate? - Be Slavery Free

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:35

The 2022 Chocolate Scorecard surveyed 38 of the world’s largest chocolate companies, accounting for 80-90% of global chocolate products, Easter eggs among them, and include giants such as Mars, Lindt, Nestlé, Mondelez (Cadbury), Ferrero and Hershey’s.

The 38 companies were rated on the six most pressing sustainability issues facing the chocolate industry: traceability and transparency; living income policies; child labour; deforestation and climate; agroforestry; and agrichemical management.

CHILD LABOUR

While there had been improvements, there was still a long way to go in addressing the issue of approximately 1.56 million children caught up in child labour. This is in spite of repeated calls to address the issue and following a major academic study in 2020 revealing the scope of the problem.

Just last week footage emerged of children working with machetes on a cocoa farm that supplies Mondelez, owner of Cadbury.

"We are not at all surprised that a journalist found child labourers on farms allegedly supplying to Mondelez (Cadbury). Our concern is that we are not finding more of these children," says Fuzz Kitto of Be Slavery Free, the Australia-based charity which coordinated the Chocolate Scorecard.