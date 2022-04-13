Prince's Trust to partner with Art int he Park to offer unique opportunity

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:41

A chance for a young artist to launch their career at NZ’s breakout art show.

Art in the Park has partnered with The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand to offera unique opportunity for a young, aspiring kiwi artist to launch their career alongside100 of the country's best talents at this year’s show (Sep 8th - 11th). One youngartist (18-30) who has completed The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand’s shortand free Enterprise Programme workshop, will get the chance to have their owndedicated exhibition at the Eden Park based show.

"This partnership is a call to young, aspiring artists to change their lives through thementorship and support of The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand, and the oncein-a-lifetime opportunity of launching their career at Art in the Park." - Sofija Matich,Director, Art in the Park.

The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand’s Enterprise Programme builds onentrepreneurial foundations and gives young taiohi some of the skills needed tomake a living doing what they love. For young creators unsure of how tocommercialise their venture, or without the financial resources to establishthemselves, this programme offers opportunities to secure funding as well asimportant mentorship from experienced creators and entrepreneurs - including theminds behind Art in the Park.

The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa Chair, Andrew Williams says, "Young, creative peoplewho want to thrive and build sustainable lives sit at the centre of our mahi. OurPartnership with Art in the Park provides an amazing opportunity for a young artistto get their career started with mentoring, funding and a showcase spot at NewZealand’s newest and most exciting art show.

Art in the Park was 2021’s breakout art event, bursting onto the Auckland art scenewith a sell-out show. More than 11,000 people came to Eden park, queuing thelength of the stadium to meet and support over 100 of New Zealand’s artists.Visitors bought the art they loved and immersed themselves in the country's diverseartistic voices.

Together, Art in the Park and The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa New Zealand are lookingto propel young New Zealand artists into the spotlight, and kick start their career.

To find our more information on how to register for The Prince’s Trust Aotearoa NewZealand’s Enterprise Programme please visit:

www.princes-trust.org.nz/enterprise-programme