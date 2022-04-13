Kiwi artists join forces to raise money for Ukrainian children impacted by the war

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 15:58

Nineteen New Zealand artists of renown have donated their time and talent, creating art for ‘A Heart for Children Charity Auction’ to support children from war-torn Ukraine.

Contributing artists are a who’s who of the Aotearoa’s contemporary art scene - Dick Frizzell, Karl Maughan, Max Gimblett, Otis Frizzell, Grahame Sydney, Ewan McDougall, Frank Gordon, Sam Foley, Ricky Drew, the Weston Frizzell collaboration, Sir Michael Hill, Ollie Hill, Sara Hughes, John Walsh, Gregor Kregar, Paul Dibble, Jenni Stringleman, Dave Sharp, Darryn George and Aaron Obbeek.

In an exceptional illustration of the support for Ukraine every person and organisation involved with the ‘A Heart for Children Charity Auction’ has donated time and materials, ensuring that 100% of money raised in the Trade Me auction will go directly to children of Ukraine. Dunedin business, The Framing Factory, has donated materials and time to frame the artworks and Trade Me is waiving all auction fees.

‘A Heart for Children Charity Auction’ proceeds will be directed to Germany’s Ein Herz für Kinder, translated to "A Heart for Children" in English. Ein Herz für Kinder has an established network working with Ukrainian children and is fully-funded by Germany’s largest publishing company, Axel Springer Verlag, which pays the charity’s administration, ensuring 100% of funds raised for Ein Herz für Kinder reach their intended goal.

Devised and organised by online art retailer Fishmob and Gow Langsford Gallery, organiser and co-owner of Fishmob Christian Kasper says the two businesses were motivated to collaborate and create the fundraiser after seeing harrowing images of families and children being displaced by the Ukraine war. "I’m a new father and now more than ever seeing these images tugs on my heart, it’s so unjust that the most vulnerable suffer from such a needless war. As soon as we decided to create a charity auction as a way to support Ukrainian families we called our friends and every artist joined the auction immediately. "

The sale collection is diverse ranging from acrylics, oils, to etching, ceramics, sculpture, screenprints, and even magnetic shapes - and promises something for every art lover wanting to make a practical show of support for Ukraine.

‘A Heart for Children Charity Auction’ is on Trade Me from Thursday 14 April, closing Sunday 24 April with 100% of proceeds going to support Ukrainian children displaced by the war.

To preview the art being auction visit Fishmob here - https://fishmob.co.nz/pages/a-heart-for-children-ukraine-charity-art-auction