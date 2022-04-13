Community Family Fun Day set to raise spirits - Hastings District Council

Wednesday, 13 April, 2022 - 16:30

A family event is being held at the end of April to bring people together and take a break from the everyday routine.

On Saturday, April 30, Hastings District Council, with the support of other partners, invites people to a Community Family Fun Day in Flaxmere Park.

It will feature music, kai, free bouncies, market stalls, party train and more - all the fun of the festival in one awesome package.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it was being held to uplift the community and thank people for their support to keep the wider community safe through the pandemic.

"We want to thank whÄnau for caring and looking after each other to help us get through, and to acknowledge our amazing health and welfare professionals who have worked tirelessly."

Flaxmere councillor and Hastings ambassador Henare O’Keefe said the event was about bringing laughter and joy back after an unprecedented two years.

"Families have been forced into isolation. It’s now time to come out and show love and kindness one toward the other. This is truly a festival for the people of the people by the people."

Happening from 10am to 2pm, the whole community is encouraged to make their way to the beautiful, award-winning Flaxmere Park and get amongst it - free entry, spot prizes and limited free food tickets await.

There will also be an opportunity for people to get themselves and their tamariki vaccinated.

The event partners are: Hastings District Council, Ministry of Social Development, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board, Health Hawke’s Bay, Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga, and NgÄti Kahungunu Inc.