Council votes to delay future of the Levin landfill until September 2022

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 13:24

After four hours of debate, Council has voted to delay the decision on the future of the Levin Landfill until the incoming Chief Executive Monique Davidson has the opportunity to provide her own evaluation on the complex matter.

Horowhenua District Council Mayor, Bernie Wanden says "The process has been exhaustive. The future of the Levin Landfill is a complex and difficult matter and something that has been the topic of contention for years. After hours of debate and a Council divided in its opinion, the best outcome from tonight was to delay the decision until we’re able to reach a consensus around the table."

Mayor Bernie continued, "While we weren’t able to reach a consensus, it was heartening to hear Councillors discuss the need for a unified focus on waste minimisation and how together as a community reducing our solid waste needs to be our priority.

Horowhenua’s solid waste will continue to go to the Bonny Glen Landfill until a decision is made.