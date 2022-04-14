New water pipeline agreed for Springfield - Selwyn District Council

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 14:34

Selwyn District Council has confirmed a new water supply pipeline to provide additional drinking water to Springfield and help address the township’s ongoing water issues.

At its meeting yesterday the Council agreed to the project to build the new pipeline from Sheffield to Springfield, which will support other measures being taken to improve the water supply in the township.

The pipeline will allow water to be pumped from Sheffield to supplement the existing Springfield supply, or if necessary, to fully supply the township for short periods on an emergency basis. The additional capacity will also improve water quality in the Springfield supply.

The project has a $1.2 million budget including contingency and it is hoped that it will be completed by mid-July weather depending.

Since the major flooding event in late May 2021, the Springfield water supply has seen a series of ongoing issues due to a reduction in the water quality from the river, leading to an increase in precautionary boil water notices.

Alongside the new pipeline the Council has also been working on a number of projects to address these issues, including constructing additional reservoir storage, which is currently under way, and designing a new membrane treatment system.

Work also began yesterday to divert part of the river back to its original course before recent flood events.

The new pipeline would work together with the additional storage capacity and membrane treatment, to ensure safe water will be available during periods when supply from the river is uncertain. The cost will be funded from a mixture of borrowing and reserves with minimal impact on rates.

The pipeline is a welcome addition to a wide-ranging package of work by the Council in Springfield, Mayor Sam Broughton says.

"This is the next in a series of steps we’re taking to address the issues in Springfield. We’ve been faced with a complex situation that unfortunately has no quick fixes. I acknowledge that Springfield residents are going through a very difficult time and we’re determined to address the situation as soon as possible.

"Our staff have worked extremely hard to ensure we have a full range of options to address these issues in the longer term which our Council is backing this with significant investment.