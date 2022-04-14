A Happy Easter message from the Chair - Ngahiwi Tomoana

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 16:18

Easter is upon us once again. Moana Jackson’s tangi at the beginning of this month, challenged us to return to our ancient karakia and not perform Christian prayers or rituals throughout his farewell. He had always asserted that the church in its mission to save millions of souls also took millions of acres of land.

The first MÄori to meet Christianity though, saw Jesus as a native tribal man who was brown, who spoke his own language, who had profound prophecies and vision for all people, including personal salvation for one and all.

Our MÄori rituals was in collective salvation and collective responsibility, so rather than an indivdual being punished and then redeemed, the whole whÄnau hapÅ« or iwi were punished, for one persons error. For this purpose, MÄori took to Christianity with vigour.

At Moanas tangi, through ancient karakia, there was no diminishing the mana and the wairua that flowed. In some cases mana and wairua were enhanced and fulfilled. We were able to achieve Moana’s ÅhÄkÄ« while still adhering to Christlike values.

This is the time when Jesus was crucified, buried and ressurected. In our time we derive from Ätua, become tipua and then a born tangata before we revert to becoming tipua and atua again, to become neverending shining stars in the universe. Easter is also a reflection of death and resurrection of eternal cycles of life and fertility. Resilience expressed through eggs symobolising new growth, easter bunnies symbolising prolific reproduction, and then the blossoming of our hinengaro and wairua.

In the maramataka MÄori lunar calendar, this is the period of RÄkaunui where the sun and the moon are above the horizon at the same time every morning staring at eachother. The rebirth of the MÄori month from RÄkaunui to RÄkaumatohi to Takirau, signals prolific abundance in small fruits and products. So there is a conciliation with MÄtauranga Maori and Christain values in many ways as the easter bunny and easter eggs are derived from the ancient Gods of Europe and our Maramataka MÄori is also dervied from the ancient MÄori Gods.

So Happy Easter everybody! Whether you celebrate in the Christian sense or in the Te Ao MÄori sense or do both, Enjoy being with your whÄnau, be safe and be kind.