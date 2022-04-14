Precautionary boil water notice lifted - Tararua District Council

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 16:41

Tararua District Council would like to advise that the boil water notice for the Eketāhuna supply has now been lifted. Chlorine levels are now at the required level to meet NZ Drinking Water Standards and Council has received three clear lab samples confirming there is no E. coli present in the reticulation.

The notice was issued on 8 April 2022 due to heavy rain causing the Makakahi River to be more turbid then normal.

Council would like to extend a sincere thank you to all of the residents in Eketāhuna for your cooperation and patience and wish you all a nice Easter break.