New Plymouth District Council invites swimmers to take the plunge

Thursday, 14 April, 2022 - 17:18

Swimmers are celebrating the reopening of NPDC’s Todd Energy Aquatic Centre indoor pool on Saturday 16 April, just in time for the school holidays.

The indoor pool, along with the hydro-slides, spa, steam room and sauna have been closed since late January, while a project to replace the filtration system has been successfully completed.

Swimmers have been enjoying the use of the outdoor pool, as regular classes and programmes made the shift outside to accommodate the works.

"We’re really proud of our facilities at TEAC and these improvements only provide a better experience for our community and pool users" says NPDC Group Manager Community and Customer Service, Teresa Turner. "It’s great to have the work done and we’re looking forward to welcoming swimmers back inside, just in time for the cooler months."

The project involved decommissioning the old filtration system with a new Regenerative Media Filter (RMF).

The new filtration system boasts up to a 90% reduction in water use, a more effective filter as well as having less environmental impact.

Caption: NPDC’s Todd Energy Aquatic Centre is ready to welcome back indoor swimmers.

Fast Facts

The cost of the work is around $500,000. The previous filtration system had not been upgraded since the indoor pool opened in 1993. This is the first major work at the indoor pool since 2008 when new hydro slides were installed. About 370,000 people use the aquatic centre annually. TEAC offers lane swimming, swim school lessons, coaching, group exercise classes, a fully equipped fitness centre and leisure activities.