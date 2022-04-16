Business leader and University of Canterbury Alumna to run in Riccarton

Saturday, 16 April, 2022 - 07:00

"Significant challenges offer great opportunities."

That from current Christchurch Symphony Orchestra Chair and former Deputy Chief Executive of the Earthquake Commission (EQC), Renée Walker, who has today announced she’s running for the Riccarton Ward in the upcoming Christchurch local body elections.

After more than a decade of working in high-profile community engagement, business recovery and insurance leadership, Walker says Christchurch is perfectly positioned to build on strong recovery foundations, and Riccarton has a key part to play in this next stage of the city’s growth.

"The main challenges in Riccarton are primarily related to growth," she says. "Traffic flow and congestion, crime, the increase in high density housing - particularly in light of new Government plans to "push housing up, not out", and the quality of existing housing stock. However, with challenges come opportunities. We need aspirational thinking and fresh eyes looking to the future through a much more exciting and ambitious lens. A vote for me is a vote for all those things and much more."

Ms Walker has a longstanding and strong connection to the University of Canterbury having held senior leadership positions there for six years, before also completing her MBA studies on campus.

"I am aware of the issues for residents around the university, but there’s also a massive opportunity to connect the university more effectively with the local community, as well as the commercial sector," she says.

Renée Walker says she believes the next three years are critical for Christchurch.

"We are at such an exciting and important time for the city and region. Thanks to our strong agriculture, technology, and manufacturing sectors, we are one of the most economically resilient and fastest growing areas in New Zealand. House prices remain strong, but affordable (compared to other major cities), and more and more people and organisations are choosing to base themselves here as the ‘great Southern migration’ continues.

"By bringing community, commercial and creative interests together, and supporting people to lead rich and balanced lives, we can realise our ambition to be the best City in the country. Riccarton is a diverse, vibrant and important area of Christchurch full of incredible people; I would be honoured to represent the ward."

Ms. Walker will replace Catherine Chu as the ‘Independent Citizens’ candidate for Riccarton, running alongside incumbents Sam MacDonald and James Gough, and Halswell candidate Paul Lonsdale.

Independent Citizens Chair Jason Middlemiss confirmed their support saying, "Renée brings strong cultural connections and a real depth of leadership from both the business and community sectors. A candidate of her calibre with the skills, energy and vision she has, will be an asset for Riccarton and the whole city."

Ms Chu confirmed she would not be seeking re-election.

"Riccarton is an incredible part of the city and I am honoured to have had the opportunity to represent this really important part of the city. I wish Renée all the very best," she says.