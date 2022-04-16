Fatality at South Dunedin fire

|
A fire investigation has been initiated after a person was found deceased at a residential property in South Dunedin last night.
Five appliances attended the fire in Kensington, which was reported at 10.11pm.
One person was found dead at the scene last night.
One fire crew remains at the property and a fire investigator will be there today.
