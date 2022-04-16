Auckland Lotto player wins $1 million

Saturday, 16 April, 2022 - 21:32

One lucky Lotto player will be having a long weekend to remember after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning First Division ticket was sold at Royal Oak Mall Lotto in Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $6 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $400,000 on Wednesday.

All of Aotearoa New Zealand is now in the COVID-19 Protection Framework - otherwise known as the traffic light settings. Lotto NZ counters can open at all traffic light settings providing retailers comply with health and safety guidelines set out by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who bought their ticket from the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible either in-store, online at mylotto.co.nz, or through the Lotto NZ App.