Northland’s wet and windy weather 'likely to impact traffic'

Monday, 18 April, 2022 - 10:00

Waka Kothi advises that the heavy rain and winds affecting Northland today will likely impact holiday traffic, causing further delays.

MetService has issued a severe weather warning for Northland, that includes heavy rain and downpours for 24 hours from midnight Sunday 17 April through to midnight tonight, Monday 18 April.

The forecast expects 120-160mm of rainfall in some parts of Northland, along with thunderstorms, localised downpours and strong winds.

Kobus Du Toit, Systems Manager Northland at Waka Kotahi, says the weather will likely result in heavier than usual holiday traffic today.

"Unfortunately, Northland’s mild and sunny weekend weather changed dramatically overnight.

"If you are in Northland today and your plans are flexible, we suggest you delay travel. For those needing to head home from their Easter break, we urge you to remain alert while driving and expect the unexpected.

"If you must travel, drive to the conditions, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front. Stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and treat any downed powerlines as live," said Mr Du Toit.

Waka Kotahi advises checking intended travel routes for hazards or disruptions before setting out using the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner. The journey planner will also show if SH16 becomes a recommended route for those travelling to Auckland from Northland.

Traffic predictions released by Waka Kotahi show the busiest times are likely to be between 12:00pm and 5:00pm, with traffic heaviest between Wellsford and Puhoi on SH1.

"Congestion and delays will be inevitable today, so please be patient and take regular breaks to stay alert and avoid fatigue," said Mr Du Toit.

To keep safe on the road Waka Kotahi advises all drivers to:

Drive to the conditions - whether it’s the weather, the road you’re on, the time of day or the volume of traffic on the roads Keep a safe following distance from vehicles in front so you can stop safely, especially if the roads are wet Make sure your vehicle is safe to drive - check tyres, wipers, lights and indicators Ensure you have a valid WoF (Warrant of Fitness)