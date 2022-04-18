NZ Mural Contest goes 'virtual' in 2022

Monday, 18 April, 2022 - 19:30

The 2021 /22 New Zealand Mural contest, originally planned for October 2021 and postponed to April 2022, is going ahead - but with a twist.

"To guarantee the event happened no matter what setting or level we were in, we have organised a ‘virtual’ contest," says Katikati Open Air Art President Steve Graveson, organisers of the biennial contest. "An online event allows the selected artists the opportunity to paint their mini murals in the comfort and safety of their home studios. It also allows the two Australian artists the ability to participate." Seven New Zealand based artists, four from Tauranga, one from Waihi and two based in Wellington, along with the two Australian artists will be competing for $12,000 in prize money and the June Carlton Memorial Trophy. The theme for the contest is ‘Katikati’s Unsung Heroes of 2020’ and nine nominated heroes from the community were chosen to be painted by the competing artists. "The heroes were nominated because of the roles they played during the lockdown period of 2020 and they also represent some of the various organisations that stepped up, supported and helped meet a lot of the needs of the people of the Katikati Community. It is really only the tip of the iceberg, as there were so many others who also stood up and helped make a difference," says Steve. "Katikati Open Air Art felt we needed to remember the events of April 2020 and the huge effect of the lockdown on all our lives. It’s also a reminder to us of the importance of continuing to be a caring and supportive community."

The contest runs from Tuesday, April 19th until Saturday 23rd and the public will be able to meet the artists and subjects and view artists progress each day on recorded Zoom painting sessions. Visit Katikati Open Air Art website - www.katkatiopenairart.co.nz for the viewing link and to learn about the competing artists.

Or watch on the big screen at the Junction Theatre: The Arts Junction, 36 Main Road, Katikati. Tuesday 19th - Sun 24th April, 10am-2pm. Or at the Digital Hub. PÄtuki Manawa: Beside the Library, 21 Main Road, Katikati. Tuesday 19th-Fri 22nd April 12noon-1pm.

More Info:

www.katikatiOpenAirArt.co.nz