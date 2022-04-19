Tackling Tairawhiti's big challenges - Gisborne District Council

Tuesday, 19 April, 2022 - 09:41

Council is tackling the big challenges for TairÄwhiti with the Regional Policy Statement (RPS) review now underway.

The RPS is part of the TairÄwhiti Resource Management Plan review and will set out what the community wants for TairÄwhiti, what’s stopping us achieving these outcomes, and how we will address these challenges.

Jo Noble, Chief of Strategy and Science, says "We have taken on board everything that the community has been telling us through the spatial plan process, long term plan submissions and other feedback."

"Based on this feedback, we identified that the big challenges for how we manage our natural and built environment are climate change and natural hazard resilience, protecting and celebrating our natural and cultural heritage, housing growth and development, and supporting a prosperous TairÄwhiti."

Council is looking for feedback on these challenges.

"We know these are challenges for TairÄwhiti. But a lot has happened in the last few years, so we want to know from our communities if these are still the most relevant challenges and if not, what’s changed?"

Council is currently in the engagement and research phase of the RPS programme, with drafting and a full consultation period planned for 2023.

In the meantime, you can give your feedback on the four big challenges now via the survey on our webpage.

Find out more and subscribe to updates on our Regional Policy Statement Webpage or email the team at trmp@gdc.govt.nz with any questions.